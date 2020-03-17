Rock Garden in Chandigarh Closed Till March 31

Chandigarh [India], Mar 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Rock Garden of Chandigarh shall remain closed for the general public and tourists with immediate effect till March 31, 2020.A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease with thousands of deaths being reported there. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)