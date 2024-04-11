New Delhi, April 11: Former Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday, marking the defection of yet another visible opposition face to the ruling party in the election season. Rohan Gupta Joins BJP: Former Gujarat Congress Leader Crosses Over to Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi (Watch Video).

Gupta, along with some other leaders, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

He had resigned from the Congress last month after withdrawing his candidature from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency. Gupta had blamed his "constant humiliation and character assassination by a leader connected with communication department" of the Congress for his decision. Rohan Gupta Resigns From Congress Party, Says 'Leader From Communication Department Ensured Party's Silence on Insult of Sanatan Dharma'.

Rohan Gupta Joins BJP

Former Congress leader from Gujarat, Rohan Gupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Delhi On March 22, he resigned from Congress party alleging "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department pic.twitter.com/iN4j45ayHa — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Recently, another former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had also joined the BJP.