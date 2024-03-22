In a significant development, Gujarat leader Rohan Gupta has resigned from the Congress Party. In his statement, Gupta cited that a “leader from the Communication Department ensured the party’s silence on what he perceived as an insult to Sanatan Dharma.” Earlier this week, Gupta, whose name the party’s leadership had announced as its candidate from the Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha constituency for the upcoming parliamentary poll, bowed out of the race citing his father’s health. Big Jolt to Congress in Assam As Rana Goswami Resigns From Party.

Rohan Gupta Resigns

Amidst the personal crisis , I spent last 3 days with my father while he is battling serious health conditions which has really helped me understand his perspective. He narrated the incidences of betrayal and sabotage for last 40 years and how the leaders got away in spite of… pic.twitter.com/b4qi5bE7SG — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) March 22, 2024

