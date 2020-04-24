'Roti Bank' in Noida Crosses One Lakh Figure in 11 Days

By Shailesh YadavNoida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): 'Roti bank', which was started earlier this month by a group of Noida residents, has made 1,10,000 chapatis in just 11 days.The 'Roti bank' was started on April 12 by the residents of 7X societies who initially made 400 chapatis.It is being done with the contribution of residents of Noida residents from 7X sectors (Sector 70, 75, 76, 78 and 79) and other sectors like 120, 121, 110, 51, 137, 143 and 119.The 'Roti bank' feeds around 3,000-4,000 labourers daily. This bank was started by the few residents of Sector 78 and Noida Authority supported it by sending vehicles for collection of chapatis from their society.Brajesh Sharma of Antariksh Golf View 2, Sector 78, said, "We the residents of Antariksh Golf View 1 and 2, Assotech Windsor thought to start this service. We discussed this with the Noida Authority. They agreed to send their vehicle for the collection of chapatis from their societies. We informed our residents through our society WhatsApp group and notices were put up."He added, "We put empty boxes at each of our society towers. Residents in the evening from 4 pm onwards start to come up with a packet of four chapatis each and drop the packet at their respective towers. Around 5:30 pm, we collect all the boxes filled with chapatis and put it at our society gate."Nitin Jain, a resident of adjoining Assotech Windsor society, said that the vehicle of authority comes to the society at around 6 pm, picks all the boxes and takes it away to the community kitchen at Sorkha village, where they prepare sabji or dal. More than 1,000 labourers gather there for food."We started with 400 chapatis from three societies initially. Now more than 25 societies joined hands together and Noida Authority are daily collecting more than 15.000 chapatis," he added.Mukesh Kumar Vaish, a resident of the nearby society, said, "On Thursday, we crossed the figure of one lakh chapatis. There was a collection of 17,494 chapatis on Thursday. Societies like Golf City, Mahagun Moderne, Silicon City, JM Orchid, Lotus Panache, Home 121, Gulshan Ikebana etc joined hands in this noble cause.""'Jan Bhavna' has made this possible. We send these chapatis to the community kitchen run by the authority," he further said. (ANI)

