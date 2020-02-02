Rs 75 Lakh Hawala Money from Saudi Arabia Seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 1 Held

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 2 (PTI) A man was arrested here for his alleged involvement in a hawala transaction amounting to Rs 75 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Nazim was arrested after police recovered Rs 75 lakh cash from his car during checking on Monday, SSP Abhishek Yadav said.

He was coming from Delhi and was on his way to Charthawal town in Muzaffarnagar district, the SSP said.

Police suspect that the money had come through a hawala channel from Saudi Arabia, he said.

The case was handed over to the Income Tax Department for further inquiry, he added.

