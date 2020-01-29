Rs 922.36 Cr Released to AP Under Samagra Shiksha Scheme Till Dec 31 Last Year: MHRD

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) has released Rs 922.36 cr under 'Samagra Sikhsha Scheme' to Andhra Pradesh till December 31, 2019."A total of Rs 922.36 cr have been released to #AndhraPradesh under the #SamagraShiksha till 31st December 2019, for the overall development of School Education in the state focusing on Access, Equity, and Quality at all levels of School," tweeted MHRD.The amount will be used for the overall development of schools from the library to uniform to text books.The ministry has also released a video on the same which carries the detailing and the exact numbers in which the money will be used.It will majorly focus in composite school grants to 44,602 schools, setting up libraries in 36,356 schools, promoting and encouraging sports activities in 25, 811 schools. It will also cover new science lab for 125 schools.Significantly a chunk of money will also be used in essential infrastructural development. 1706 new toilets will be built.The Union Budget, 2018-19 proposed to treat school education without segmentation under Samagra Shiksha scheme. This is an overarching programme prepared with the broader goal of improving school effectiveness measured in terms of equal opportunities for schooling and equitable learning outcomes.It subsumes the three erstwhile Schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education (TE). (ANI)

