Sachin, Virat Extend Birthday Wishes to Viv Richards as He Turns 68 Today

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli extended their wishes to West Indies legend Viv Richards as he turned 68 on Saturday.Taking to Twitter Tendulkar tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv. It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year."Richards has played 121 Tests and amassed 8540 runs with an average of 50.23 including 24 centuries and 45 fifties.Kohli wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."The right-handed batsman also featured in 187 ODIs and scored 6721 runs with a high score of 189* against England in 1984. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also wished the legend on his birthday."Birthday wishes to The King, Sir @ivivianrichards! Crown Absolute legend, and a great human being," Kaif tweeted.Richards made his Test debut against India in Bengaluru in 1974. He played a knock of four and three runs. The veteran Windies batsman played his international game, Test, against England at The Oval in August 1991. (ANI)

