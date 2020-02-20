Sadhus Arrive at Pashupatinath Ahead of Maha Shivaratri

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb 20 (ANI): Thousands of sadhus from across India and Nepal have started arriving at the Pashupati area of the Himalayan nation ahead of the festival of Maha Shivaratri.More than five thousand sadhus are expected to reach the holy Pashupati area by Thursday, ahead of the festival which falls on February 21, this year.Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival that marks the day of the consummation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival, which literally means 'the Great night of Shiva', is celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March), according to the Panchang, the Hindu calendar.In Nepal, the day witness lakhs of devotees from across the country flocking to the Pashupatinath Temple, located on the banks of the Bagmati River, approximately 5 kilometres north-east of Kathmandu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)