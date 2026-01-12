The Golden Globe Awards 2026 has come to a close, as the ceremony wrapped with surprises and major wins across film, television, music, and comedy. The award night saw major triumphs with Timothee Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another and Adolescence and The Secret Agent emerging as major winners. BLACKPINK Lisa and Priyanka Chopra Light Up Golden Globes 2026 Together With Their Magical Charm and Energy, Fans Crown Them ‘Queens’ (Watch Videos).

The Golden Globe Awards 2026 were held on Sunday, January 11. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the event, which was aired on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+. Actors, filmmakers, and creators from around the world were recognised for their work over the past year.

Check out the full list of winners!

Movies

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Frankenstein Hamnet - WINNER It Was Just an Accident The Secret

Agent Sentimental Value Sinners

Paul Thomas Anderson Accepts Best Screenplay Award for 'One Battle After Another'

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Blue MoonBugonia Marty Supreme No Other Choice Nouvelle Vague One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Arco Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Elio KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER Little Amelie or The Character of Rain Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 KPop Demon Hunters Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Sinners - WINNER Weapons Wicked: For Good Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

It Was Just an Accident - France No Other Choice - South Korea The Secret Agent - Brazil - WINNER Sentimental Value - Norway Sirat - Spain The Voice Of Hind Rajab - Tunisia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet - WINNER Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value Julia Roberts - After the Hunt Tessa Thompson - Hedda Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine Michael B Jordan - Sinners Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent - WINNER Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You - WINNER Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme - WINNER George Clooney - Jay Kelly Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt - The Smashing MachineElle Fanning - Sentimental ValueAriana Grande - Wicked: For GoodInga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental ValueAmy Madigan -WeaponsTeyana Taylor - One Battle After Another - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein Paul Mescal - Hamnet Sean Penn - One Battle After Another Adam Sandler - Jay KellyStellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value - WINNER

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNER Ryan Coogler -Sinners Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another - WINNERRonald Bronstein and Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme Ryan Coogler - Sinners Jafar Panahi - It Was Just An Accident Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat - FrankensteinLudwig Goransson - Sinners - WINNERJonny Greenwood - One Battle After AnotherKangding Ray - SiratMax Richter - HamnetHans Zimmer - F1

Best Original Song

"Dream As One" - Avatar: Fire and Ash - Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen"Golden" - KPop Demon Hunters - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-Jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick - WINNER "I Lied To You" - Sinners - Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Goransson "No Place Like Home" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz "The Girl In The Bubble" - Wicked: For Good - Stephen Schwartz"Train Dreams" - Train Dreams - Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

TV

Best Television Series - DramaThe Diplomat

The Pitt - WINNER Pluribus Severance Slow Horses The White Lotus

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Nobody Wants This Only Murders in the Building The Studio - WINNER

Owen Cooper Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor Male – Television for 'Adolescence'

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence - WINNER All Her Fault The Beast in Me Black Mirror Dying for Sex The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock Britt Lower - Severance Helen Mirren - Mobland Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us Keri Russell - The Diplomat Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus - WINNER

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Sterling K Brown - Paradise Diego Luna - Andor Gary Oldman - Slow Horses Mark Ruffalo - Task Adam Scott - Severance Noah Wyle - The Pitt - WINNER.