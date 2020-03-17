Samsung Begins Mass-producing Fastest Smartphone Storage Chips

Seoul [South Korea], Mar 17 (ANI): Samsung has announced mass-production of the fastest storage chips for flagship smartphones. Industry's first, the 512-gigabyte (GB) eUFS (embedded Universal Flash Storage) 3.1 delivers three times the write speed of previous chips. The new 512GB eUFS 3.1 essentially would provide users with the speed of an ultra-slim notebook when it comes to storing 8K videos or large-size image files in their smartphone without buffering, the official release notes. The chip currently powers Samsung's newest Galaxy S20 lineup.Theoretically, the new chip will only take about 1.5 minutes to move 100GB of data, as compared to UFS 3.0-based phones which require more than four minutes. Samsung is also planning to introduce 256GB and 128GB capacities in the new format for flagship smartphones later this year. (ANI)

