Sanitisation Tunnel Set Up at Entry of Isolation Facility in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): A decontamination and sanitisation tunnel has been set up at the entry of isolation facility at District Hospital in Pulwama on Friday.The portable booth, equipped with a system of generating Hydrogen peroxide mist to decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person entering the market.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761.Out of the total cases, 6039 are active patients and 515 of them have been cured/discharged and migrated. (ANI)

