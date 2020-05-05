Sara Ali Khan Shares Lockdown Mantra with a Throwback Picture

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): With a stunning throwback picture of herself, actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her lockdown mantra with her fans.The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to post the picture from one of her photoshoots in which she is seen wearing an off-shoulder dress of nude orange shade.Besides her dress, the 'Kedarnath' actor also wore nude make-up and tied her hair in a high ponytail to complement her dress."Control your mind & free your spirit #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive," she wrote in the caption giving all her fans the mantra to follow during the third edition of lockdown.The star kid recently joined TikTok's 'Mat Kar Forward' campaign and urged people to not forward unverified messages on social media as it could lead to the spread of fake news and misinformation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)