Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated her son James' upcoming high school graduation by penning down a heart-warming note. The 56-year-old actor and producer shared an Instagram post on Friday and penned a tribute to the 18-year-old, sharing that the family is "proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating" the big event. She commemorated the occasion by sharing a photo of James walking on a sunny sidewalk. Will Justin Theroux Return for Sex And The City Reboot? Here’s What the Actor Has to Say.

The actor wrote alongside the image, "Into the sunset of his High School career. Field day. The period at the end of a long sentence. And all the sunrises and sunsets in his future." "It's a milestone. Not fully understood til it's on your doorstep. And til they cross the threshold into their next mostly mysterious chapter. Just like all the other chapters that are part of the epic novel that is the story of child and parent," she continued. Sarah Jessica Parker Birthday: 10 Best Outfits She Wore in Sex and the City (View Pics)

"We, all of us Parker-Brodericks are proud, weepy and so looking forward to celebrating your coming graduation. Enjoy this beautiful day, you have earned it," Parker added. The 'Footloose' star ended the sweet note by calling James a "dear Son and brother" and signing it off as "Mama." As reported by People magazine, Parker shares James with husband Matthew Broderick, whom she married in 1997. The couple is also parents to 11-year-old twins Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

Last October, Parker shared never-before-seen family photos of James to mark his 18th birthday. Alongside a slideshow of her "beloved son" through the years, the proud mom wrote on her Instagram, "I marvel at the passing of those years but equally the young man you are becoming. My love for you is an ache and an honour." "As you leap toward and into your future, I remain your privileged and steadfast confidant and joyful witness to the year ahead. Happy birthday my first-time voter. I love you so," she continued.

Check Out Sarah Jessica's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

In 2018, the shoe designer told People magazine that she's very proud of the people her children are growing up to be, revealing that James in particular has a "great friend group." The 'Hocus Pocus' star shared at the time, "Sometimes I just sit on the stairs because they're all in the kitchen, eating all the food, and I listen. And I'm so charmed by their conversation. I'm so happy with the young man he's becoming."

