‘Sex Predator’: Chinese PhD Student Zhenhao Zou Who Drugged, Raped and Filmed 10 Women in England and China Jailed for Life

A British judge on Thursday sentenced a Chinese Ph.D. student to a minimum of 24 years in prison for drugging and raping 10 women in England and China.

Agency News PTI| Jun 20, 2025 08:48 AM IST
‘Sex Predator’: Chinese PhD Student Zhenhao Zou Who Drugged, Raped and Filmed 10 Women in England and China Jailed for Life
28-Year-Old Zhenhao Zou Has Been Jailed for Life for Raping 10 Women (Photo Credits: X/@I_amMukhtar)

London, June 20: A British judge on Thursday sentenced a Chinese Ph.D. student to a minimum of 24 years in prison for drugging and raping 10 women in England and China. Zhenhao Zou, 28, was convicted of the attacks, which took place between 2019 and 2023, during a four-week trial earlier this year at Inner London Crown Court. Judge Rosina Cottage on Thursday described Zou as “very bright young man” who used a manipulative “charming mask” to hide that he is a “sexual predator.”

Zou was studying for a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering at University College London in 2023 when the first woman came forward to allege that he had raped her. As part of the investigation, police seized Zou's phone, on which they found videos of him raping unconscious women. A search of his apartment in south London turned up sedatives and recording equipment. ‘It’s a Constant Struggle’: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Latest Accuser Thalia Graves Breaks Down While Sharing About the Horrifying 2001 Incident (Watch Video).

The investigation into Zou's crimes continues, and at least 24 women have come forward with new allegations as a result of the publicity surrounding his trial, London's Metropolitan Police Service said. Taken together, the cases would make him one of the worst sex offenders in UK history. Zou, who also used the name Pakho online, befriended fellow students of Chinese heritage on dating apps and WeChat, before inviting them for drinks and drugging them at his apartments in London or an unknown location in China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

