Shakera Selman Suffers Injury During Warm-up Against India

Brisbane [Australia], Feb 18 (ANI): West Indies' Shakera Selman suffered an injury on Tuesday while taking a catch in the warm-up game against India at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday.Selman hurt her neck while fielding at the boundary line when she misjudged a catch hit by India opener Smriti Mandhana.She has been taken to the city hospital for precautionary scans. The 30-year-old is one of West Indies' most experienced bowlers, having featured in 76 T20Is and taken 41 wickets at 26.53.West Indies suffered two runs defeat at the hands of India in their final warm-up fixture in Women's T20 World Cup.Chasing 108, West Indies lost their opening wicket in the sixth over as Britney Cooper (1) was sent back to the pavilion by Shikha Pandey.Lee-Ann Kirby stood firm at one end, but she finally perished in the 14th over of the match. After her dismissal, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. India was able to win the warm-up fixture by two runs.Earlier, after opting to bat first, India managed just 107/8 in the allotted twenty overs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)