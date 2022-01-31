It's been almost four months since actor Sidharth Shukla left for heavenly abode. Many of his family members, fans, friends and co-stars have been recalling his memories on certain occasions. Today, his close friend and 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be seen paying tribute to Sidharth in the finale episode of 'Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss Winners: Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash – Here’s The List Of Colors TV Actors Who Have Won The Reality Show.

Ahead of the finale, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and shared a clip of her performance that she gave on the stage of 'BB 15' in memory of Sidharth Shukla. The video begins with Sidharth Shukla's voice and Shehnaaz Gill replicating it on the stage. The actress literally sets the stage on fire with her fierce performance on 'Tera baap aaya' song and tries to showcase the strong personality of the late actor. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Mouths Sidharth Shukla’s Dialogue From BB 13, Gives Him a Dancing Tribute (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

"Once a King, always a King BB G.O.A.T Sidharth Shukla....samajh mein aaya na?" Shehnaaz captioned the post. Fans are all praise for the performance and how Shehnaaz brought back Sidharth Shukla's memories. "I cannot stop crying, this has broken me," a social media user commented. For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2 last year, was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

