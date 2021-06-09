The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood is all set to host the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles, Deadline confirmed. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, that Sheryl will be hosting the trophy show fifth time as she will preside over the 48th annual ceremony on June 25 in Los Angeles. Creators For Change: Prajakta Koli Is Elated About the YouTube Documentary Getting Nominated at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 57-year-old had co-hosted last year's virtual show that aired on CBS with former 'The Talk' show co-host Sharon Osborne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. As per reports, more than 40 categories will be given out during the broadcast and on social media after NATAs divided its annual awards for the best in television. The Daytime Children's Programming and Animation Emmy Awards will be presented in a stand-alone streaming show on July 17, and the Daytime Lifestyle Programming Emmy Awards follow the next day. Those noms will come on June 28. Daytime Emmys 2020, Scheduled in June Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Among the nominees are late legendary hosts Alex Trebek and Larry King. Trebek, who passed away in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, has been nominated for outstanding game show host for his work on 'Jeopardy!', while the show itself was also nominated in the outstanding game show and outstanding daytime special event categories.

King, meanwhile, is nominated for outstanding informative talk show host for 'Larry King Now'. The star died in January at the age of 87. The 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday, June 25 at 8 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.

