Tenkashi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Following the announcement of the schedule for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect across the state.

In Tenkasi district and its surrounding areas, officials have begun removing political party posters, banners, and wall advertisements as part of the enforcement of the election guidelines. The work is being carried out swiftly and intensively by local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the rules.

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Election officials stated that the removal of campaign materials from public places is being undertaken to maintain neutrality and ensure a level playing field for all political parties during the election period. Civic workers and enforcement teams have been deployed across various parts of the district to clear posters and hoardings put up by political parties.

Authorities also warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the Model Code of Conduct during the election period.

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The enforcement drive is continuing across the Tenkasi district as part of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

A day earlier, ECI announced the Assembly elections schedule in four states--West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam--along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

According to the schedule, polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

In addition to the Assembly polls, the Commission also announced by-elections for six seats across six states--Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Tripura--which will be conducted in two phases.

Overall, the elections will cover 824 Assembly constituencies with a total electorate of about 17.4 crore voters. Nearly 2.19 lakh polling stations will be set up, and around 25 lakh personnel will be deployed to conduct the elections.

The terms of the current assemblies are set to end on different dates: May 7 in West Bengal, May 10 in Tamil Nadu, May 20 in Assam, May 23 in Kerala, and June 15 in Puducherry. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)