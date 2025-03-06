Pensacola, March 6: Florida deputies have responded to reports of shots being fired at Naval Air Station Pensacola, but no shooter or victims were immediately found, officials said. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office received the report Thursday morning, and all available deputies responded to NAS Pensacola's Corry Station sub-installation, officials said. Shooting at US Naval Air Station Base: Authorities Responding to ‘Active Shooter Situation’ at Pensacola Navy Base in Florida (Watch Video).

Shooting at US Naval Air Station Base

I am on the scene at the Corry Station in Pensacola, FL where the Naval Air Station is on lockdown after gunshots were fired. No reports of any victims yet but a heavy police and EMS presence on campus. People on campus heard gunshots and now everything is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/EKFfkCPXRo — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 6, 2025

“We're still out there, it's still an active scene, but at this time there's no confirmation,” Escambia County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Morgan Lewis said shortly after noon.

