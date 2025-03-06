A shooting incident was reported at the US Naval Air base in Florida on Thursday, March 6. Authorities are currently addressing an active shooter situation at a US Naval base in Pensacola, Florida. Officials have reported via social media that US Navy security forces, along with local law enforcement, are responding to the incident at Corry Station, part of Naval Air Station Pensacola. US Shooting: 5 People Shot After Gunman Opens Fire on Crowd at New York City’s West Indian American Day Parade, Police Say.

Shooting at US Naval Air Station Base

BREAKING - *Shooting* Active shooter reported at Naval Air Station base in Pensacola, Florida pic.twitter.com/vHRxc6YDWQ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 6, 2025

