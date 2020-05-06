Shops to Remain Closed in Ahmedabad for One Week

Ahmedabad, May 6 (PTI) To control the spread of coronavirus in Ahmedabad city, civic authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops except those selling milk and medicines for a week.

As per the order signed by municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15.

While milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including thoses selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed, the order said.

