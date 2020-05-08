Shramik Special Train to Leave from Delhi to Bihar's Muzaffarpur Today

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): A 'shramik special train' will leave from Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar today, said Northern Railway officials."The shramik special train will leave for Muzaffarpur from Delhi on May 8. There will be no commercial halt enroute to the destination and no passengers will board the train on enroute," said the Railway officials.The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.The lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)

