Simarnjit Kaur Settles for Silver After Losing Final in Olympic Qualifiers

Amman [Jordan], Mar 11 (ANI): Indian pugilist Simarnjit Kaur (60kg) settled for silver after losing the final against South Korea's Oh Yeon Ji in the Asian/Oceanian Olympic Qualifiers here on Wednesday.Nine Indian boxers qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India's brilliant performance at the Asian Qualifiers also propelled them to the top position, where they are tied with Kazakhstan among 10 nations.India bagged two silver and six bronze in the first qualifying event. India has a chance to add further with the boxers, who failed in their quest at the Asian Qualifiers, getting one more opportunity to realize their Olympic dream at the World Qualifiers to be held in Paris in May. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)