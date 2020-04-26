Singapore Deports British Man Who Lied About Travel History

World. (File Image)

Singapore, Apr 26 (AP) Singapore has deported a British man and blacklisted him after he lied about his travel history during a visit to a court last month.

It was part of precautionary measure to curb the COVID-19 outbreak.

Singapore police say the 60-year-old man was allowed to enter the court premise on March 25 after declaring he hadn't been abroad in the last 14 days. An investigation showed he flew into the city-state from Hong Kong on March 13, 12 days before his visit to the court.

Police said the Briton was given a stern warning before he was deported Sunday to Hong Kong and barred from re-entering the city-state, despite being married to a Singaporean permanent resident.

Singapore has the most virus cases in Southeast Asia at 13,624. This included 931 new infections Sunday, mostly among foreign workers living in cramped dormitory. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)