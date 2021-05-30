Grammy-winner singer Dua Lipa is certainly embracing her blissful life amid the unprecedented times as she is spending most of her quality time with beau Anwar Hadid at their Animal Kingdom. The 'Physical' singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her home- or in her words, her 'kingdom' which is made of love and the family members are Dua, her boyfriend, and her pets- a dog, a horse, and two goats. Dua Lipa Refutes Anti-Semitic Allegations After Extending Support to Palestinians in the Ongoing Conflict at Middle East (Read Tweet).

The English singer shared a series of photos and videos giving a glimpse of how she is spending her time with her family. In one of the pictures, she is seen holding her pet dog 'Dexter's hand while her model beau Anwar embraces her other hand. In the caption, she wrote, "animal kingdom" with a castle and heart on fire emoticons. Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift Receive Top Honours; Check Out the Complete Winners’ List.

Check Out Dua Lipa's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The adorable post accumulated more than a million likes from her fans within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform with fans chiming in the comments section adoring her fairytale kingdom.

