Suffering from COVID-19, American singer-songwriter Jeremih has been moved out of the ICU but is still in hospital. According to Page Six, last week, it was revealed that the 'Late Nights' performer was on a ventilator and in a "bleak" condition. However, it appears that the 33-year-old has turned a corner. His family told TMZ that "true healing" is set to begin now and that he has been moved out of the intensive care unit. Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Planning a Christmas Party Amidst COVID-19, Twitterati Call Her ‘Selfish’

As reported by Page Six, rapper 50 Cent revealed29 that the Chicago-based singer, whose real name is Jeremy Phillip Felton, was being treated in the Windy City. Noel Gallagher Not Keen On The Idea Of COVID-19 Vaccination, Singer Says ‘I’d Be Very, Very Wary Of Taking A Vaccine’

Jeremih's family was very grateful for the outpouring of prayers he received. Musicians like Chance the Rapper, Big Sean and Wale had publicly sent him well wishes on social media.

