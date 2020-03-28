Sitharaman Asks Public Sector Banks to Maintain Liquidity at All Levels

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday made a one-to-one call with the Chairman and Managing Directors (CMDs) of all public sector banks and asked them to maintain adequate liquidity in the branch, ATM and at banking correspondent level amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. She also called up the representatives of private sector banks and requested them to ensure uninterrupted banking services are provided across the country while maintaining social distancing norms.Heeding to party president JP Nadda's call, Sitharaman also contributed Rs 1 crore from her MPLAD fund for the measures being taken for the prevention of COVID-19.Earlier in the day, Nadda announced that all MPs of the BJP will donate Rs 1 crore from their MPLAD fund to the Central government relief fund to fight coronavirus outbreak in the country."All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund to the Central Relief Fund in support to fight against coronavirus," said the BJP national president. (ANI)

