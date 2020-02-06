Uttar Pradesh: Six Members of Jewellery Robbers' Gang Arrested in Rampur

Arrest. Representational Image. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Rampur, February 6: Police have arrested six members of a gang, including a woman, here on Wednesday in connection with incidents of robbery from jewellers. Delhi: Robbers Loot Cash and Ornaments From Jewellery Shop in Begumpur, Steal TV Set Top Box Thinking It Is CCTV Recorder.

Police also recovered pistols, bullets and approximately 14 kilograms of silver and gold jewellery from their possession. The gang members were about to commit a robbery when they were nabbed, claim police. Further investigation is underway.

