Bollywood's queen of fashion Sonam Kapoor looks like royalty in her latest maternity shoot pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted a string of pictures, looking incredible for ace fashion designer Abu Jani's birthday get-together on Sunday evening. Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Mesmerising White Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Ensemble and Statement Jewellery (View Pics).

Sonam looked straight out of a painting, flaunting her baby bump in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse. She complimented her delicate outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair. "Loveeee," Anshula Kapoor commented. "Stunning," Amy Jackson added. Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump in an Uber-Cool Purple Paul Smith Menswear Outfit (View Pics).

Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Nargis Fakhri dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall.She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

