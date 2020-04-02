Sonia Gandhi's Statement on Lockdown Irresponsible, Shows Petty Politics: JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday criticized Congress president Sonia Gandhi for allegedly doing "petty politics" for questioning the government's efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus and its fallout."Today the entire world including India is fighting against the COVID-19. Sonia Ji's statement at this time that the lockdown was announced without prior preparation, is irresponsible and insensitive and shows petty politics. It is highly condemnable," Nadda told ANI."I want to ask Sonia Gandhi Ji if her statement was meant for Punjab and Rajasthan governments, which imposed lockdown prior to 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Did these state governments impose lockdown without preparation," he added.Nadda also took to Twitter to write: "This is the time to serve the country, not to do politics. We have to fight in unison."Gandhi on Thursday urged the Centre to prepare and publish a Common Minimum Relief Programme, stating that it will alleviate several concerns of people triggered due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.She asserted that the "magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting" but everyone's resolve to overcome it must be greater."Highlighting the vulnerability of the middle class during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said: "Wage cuts, job losses across all sectors of the economy, high petrol diesel and gas prices are causing them acute distress. If this was not enough, while EMIs have been deferred, no interest subvention or relief has been provided. This offsets the entire purpose of the deferment. I urge the Central government to prepare and publish a Common Minimum Relief Programme. This is vital and will help alleviate several of the concerns that currently afflict all people."The Congress interim president termed the 21-day national lockdown "unplanned" and said it has caused chaos and panic in the lives of migrant workers."The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India. It has been heartbreaking to see lakhs of people walking for hundreds of kilometres towards their villages without food or shelter," she said. (ANI)

