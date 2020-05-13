Sophie Turner Shows off Baby Bump on Stroll with Joe Jonas

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], May 13 (ANI): English actor Sophie Turner's baby bump was on display as she took a walk with husband Joe Jonas this week.According to Page Six, the 24-year-old former 'Game of Thrones' star, was dressed comfortably for her jaunt in a fitted sweatshirt, leggings, Ugg logo slippers and a face mask, while the 30-year-old crooner opted for a red T-shirt, jeans, a light jacket and a face mask.In the past, pregnant Turner concealed her bump with babydoll dresses and conveniently placed sweaters she carried in front of her belly.In February, news broke that the couple were expecting their first child together, but they have yet to confirm it themselves.The duo, Jonas and Turner married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They held a second wedding at Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, over the summer. (ANI)

