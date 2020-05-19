South Africa's Aiden Markram Reveals Mental Struggles After Injury

Cape Town [South Africa], May 19 (ANI): South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has revealed that overthinking was the 'biggest challenge' he struggled with when he was out of the side due to injury.According to Cricket South Africa, Markram broke his hand during Proteas' tour of India in October last year when he lashed out a solid object. He then missed the third Test in Ranchi.The right-handed batsman got fit for the Boxing Day Test against England at home. But then he again got injured during fielding and didn't play a single match in the series after that."The most challenging part of being injured is not letting your mind run off. When you've got so much time on your hands, you tend to not just overthink things but you delve deep into things which is often quite unnecessary," sport24.co.za quoted Markram as saying."I think trying to keep your mind at bay and trying to keep your mind calm and strong when you have time is probably the biggest challenge that I struggled with," he added.The 25-year-old cricketer has played 20 Tests for the side and scored 1424 runs at an average of 38.48. He also holds the experience of leading South Africa's Under-19 team to World Cup glory in 2014.Proteas were slated to tour Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is, but the series has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

