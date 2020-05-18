South Western Railway Operates 12 More Shramik Special Trains on Sunday

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 (ANI): South Western Railway (SWR) on Sunday operated 12 more Shramik Special trains for migrant labourers and others stranded in Karnataka amid the lockdown.Six trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, three to Bihar and one each to Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.The SWR has so far operated 76 Shramik Specials for migrant workers, students and families, said Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR.The Central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations.The new guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have been issued on the basis of suggestions received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the States on May 11. (ANI)

