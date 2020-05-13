Special Train with 1,473 Migrant Workers Leaves from Goa for Himachal Pradesh

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 13 (ANI): As many as 1,473 migrant workers from Himachal Pradesh, who were stranded in Goa due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, were sent back to their native villages by a special train.The Shramik Express of Konkan Railway left Goa from Margao Railway Station at 5.55 pm, read a statement.This was the fourth Shramik train from Goa. Earlier, one train had left for Madhya Pradesh and two to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.The passengers were ferried from their locations to Margao Railway Station by special KTC buses.The whole operation was monitored by District Magistrate South Goa, Ajit Roy. (ANI)

