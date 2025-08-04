Washington DC, August 4: Actor Mark Ruffalo is in talks to reprise The Incredible Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, sources confirmed, reported Deadline. The actor has appeared in several Marvel projects in the past, including the 'Avengers' films, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.' On Friday, Sony Pictures dropped a teaser video of what appeared to be a new Spidey suit in the upcoming fourth instalment. The 8-second-long video opens with close-up glimpses of the new suit, with visible raised black webbing against a sharp red cover, something that strongly resembles the classic red-and-blue costume from the Marvel comics. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’: Marvel Teases Tom Holland’s Comic-Inspired Black Webbed Suit (Watch Video).

It also shows a faint, black spider design. "Something brand new is coming... #SpiderManDay," the makers wrote alongside the video. The teaser was unveiled on August 1, which is also touted as National Spider-Man Day, leaving fans enthusiastic and eager for further developments.'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which came out in 2021, featured a quick shot of Tom Holland swinging through NYC in the new suit with the red-and-blue combination from the comics. Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Son Keen’s 23rd Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos; Actor Writes ‘Proud of All You Have Accomplished’ (View Pics).

However, fans will have to wait for another year as 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is lined up for release in 2026. While Tom Holland is returning as the "friendly neighbourhood" Spider-Man, stars like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles as Peter Parker's girlfriend and best friend, respectively. Sadie Sink has also joined the cast for a new secret role. Details about the film's plot have been kept under wraps. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth 'Spider-Man' film will be released on July 31, 2026.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)