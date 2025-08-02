Los Angeles [US], August 2 (ANI): Fans finally have a glimpse of Tom Holland's "brand new" look in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' On Friday, Sony Pictures dropped a teaser video of what appeared to be a new Spidey suit in the upcoming fourth installment.

The 8-second-long video opens with close-up glimpses of the new suit, with visible raised black webbing against a sharp red cover, something that strongly resembled the classic red-and-blue costume from the Marvel comics.

It also show a faint, black spider design. "Something brand new is coming... #SpiderManDay," the makers wrote alongside the video.

The teaser was unveiled on August 1, which is also touted as the National Spider-Man Day, leaving fans enthusiastic and eager for further developments.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' which came out in 2021, featured a quick shot of Holland swinging through NYC in the new suit with the red-and-blue combination from the comics.

However, fans will have to wait for another year as 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is lined up for release in 2026. While Tom Holland is returning as the "friendly neighbourhood" Spider-Man, stars like Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will also reprise their roles as Peter Parker's girlfriend and best friend, respectively. Sadie Sink has also joined the cast for a new secret role.

Details about the film's plot has been kept under wraps.

According to Deadline, Mark Ruffalo could possibly come back as the 'Incredible Hulk' in the sequel. The actor has appeared in a number of Marvel projects in the past including the 'Avengers' films, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'

Holland was last seen in 'No Way Home,' which saw an epic crossover of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the MCU. After the heroes' victory, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange made everyone forget Peter Parker.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth 'Spider-Man' film will be released on July 31, 2026. (ANI)

