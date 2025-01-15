Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 15 (ANI): As many as fifteen LIV Golf League stars and nine winners from the Asian Tour's 2024 season will be teeing it up at the USD 2 million International Series India in one of the most elite fields in a golf tournament in the Indian subcontinent.

Reigning major winner Bryson DeChambeau, who had top-six finishes in three of the four Majors in 2024 including a win at the US Open, heads a stellar lineup at the International Series India.

The event will be held from January 30 to February 2 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

Six of the top 20 from last year's LIV Golf League will be in the field as India becomes the latest country to host the successful International Series, a release said. DeChambeau (8) is joined by Crushers GC team-mates Paul Casey (11) and Anirban Lahiri (16) while Mexico's Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC (13) will line up alongside his skipper Joaquin Niemann (2), and compatriot Abraham Ancer (12) of Fireballs GC.

Other confirmations include Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, which make it a clean sweep of Torque GC players, while Harold Varner III of 4Aces GC brings his mercurial talent to the iconic Gary Player-designed course at the award-winning DLF Golf and Country Club.

The International Series 2023 Rankings champion Andy Ogletree, a three-time winner, is also in the field along with RangeGoats GC player Peter Uihlein, a two-time champion on The International Series last season and runner-up in the rankings race behind Niemann, the release said.

The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin, who impressed as an alternate on the LIV Golf League last season after securing back-to-back tournament victories at International Series Macau Wynn and the Saudi Open last year, is also confirmed alongside fellow Americans Caleb Surratt of Legion XIII and Cameron Tringale of HyFlyers GC.

"This strong field, with its blend of superstar names, proven champions and emerging talent, perfectly showcases what The International Series is all about," said Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series, according to the LIV Golf League press release.

Rubbing shoulders with such high-quality international stars are top Indians with an impressive array of titles against their names. Apart from Lahiri, a former Asian Tour order of Merit winner in 2015, two other former Asian Tour Order of Merit winners, Shubhankar Sharma (2018) and the Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh (2006 and 2008) are also in the field. The field is further strengthened by the presence of Gaganjeet Bhullar, an 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, the highest by an Indian in history.

"This is a truly unique opportunity for golf fans from the subcontinent to enjoy some incredible golf and celebrate the prominent place that India currently occupies in world golf," added Rahul.

Eight of the 10 Indian professionals confirmed have won on the Asian Tour. They are Bhullar (11), Lahiri (7), Jeev Milkha Singh (6), SSP Chawrasia (6), Sharma (2), Rashid Khan (2), Rahil Gangjee (2) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (1). The other confirmed Indians are Yuvraj Sandhu and Karandeep Kochhar. Shiv Kapur, a four-time winner on the Asian Tour, is the first reserve.

Interestingly, Lahiri (T-5 at the 2015 PGA), Sharma (T-8 at the 2023 Open) and Jeev Milkha (T-9 at the 2008 PGA) are the only Indians to have finished in the Top-10 of a Major.

A promising addition to the field is the teenage amateur Kartik Singh, who was third at the 2024 Junior Players Championship. The 15-year-old Kartik, the highest-ranked Indian amateur, has also played the Junior Presidents Cup and was a member of the strong Asia-Pacific team which beat the European team to win the prestigious Bonallack Trophy in the UAE earlier this month.

New LIV Golf signings Luis Masaveu of Fireballs GC and Frederik Kjettrup of Cleeks GC are also competing, with the India event providing a perfect tune-up for the promising young Spaniard and talented Dane ahead of their big debuts in the opening fixture of the season, at LIV Golf Riyadh the following week.

Thailand's Suteepat Prateeptienchai, the Yeangder TPC and Taiwan Glass Taifong Open champion, is the third two-time 2024 winner in the field alongside Uihlein and Catlin.

Two further champions of The International Series last season, BNI Indonesian Masters winner Richard T Lee and MJ Maguire, who beat Catlin in a play-off for glory at the Black Mountain Championship, are also confirmed for the Gurugram showdown.

Thailand's Rattanon Wannasrichan (SJM Macao Open), England's Steve Lewton (Mandiri Indonesia Open), Jbe Kruger from South Africa (Mercuries Taiwan Masters) and the Korean duo of Hongtaek Kim (GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship) and Minkyu Kim (Kolon Korea Open) also bring winning credentials to the tournament.

International Series India marked the debut of the LIV Golf-backed series on the subcontinent. It is the first of 10 elevated events on this season's Asian Tour, featuring stops in destinations such as Macau, Morocco, Indonesia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia, with additional locations to be announced soon.

The series provides a global pathway for players to qualify for the LIV Golf League, with the season-ending rankings champion securing a guaranteed spot on the roster for the following season. Additionally, The International Series Rankings offer players a second opportunity to earn their place in the LIV Golf League through the innovative LIV Golf Promotions event. (ANI)

