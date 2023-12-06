Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20I between India and England here on Wednesday.
England Women Innings:
Sophia Dunkley
b Renuka Singh
1
Danielle Wyatt
st Richa Ghosh b Saika Ishaque
75
Alice Capsey
b Renuka Singh
0
Nat Sciver-Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh
77
Heather Knight
b Shreyanka Patil
6
Amy Jones
c Rodrigues b Shreyanka Patil
23
Freya Kemp
not out
5
Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-5, NB-1)
10
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
197
Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 2-2, 140-3, 165-4, 177-5, 197-6.
Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-0-27-3, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-44-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-28-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-44-2, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI
