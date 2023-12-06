Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first women's T20I between India and England here on Wednesday.

England Women Innings:

Sophia Dunkley

b Renuka Singh

1

Danielle Wyatt

st Richa Ghosh b Saika Ishaque

75

Alice Capsey

b Renuka Singh

0

Nat Sciver-Brunt c Richa Ghosh b Renuka Singh

77

Heather Knight

b Shreyanka Patil

6

Amy Jones

c Rodrigues b Shreyanka Patil

23

Freya Kemp

not out

5

Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-5, NB-1)

10

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

197

Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 2-2, 140-3, 165-4, 177-5, 197-6.

Bowler: Renuka Thakur Singh 4-0-27-3, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-44-0, Saika Ishaque 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-28-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-44-2, Kanika Ahuja 1-0-12-0. (MORE) PTI

