Navi Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) India defeated West Indies by 49 runs in the opening T20 International here on Sunday.

Asked to take first strike, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues hit fifties to guide India to a commanding 195 for four.

Also Read | West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch WI vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Mandhana hit two sixes and seven fours during her 33-ball 54, her 28th fifty in the T20I format to give India a brisk start.

After Smriti's departure, Jemimah kept the momentum going to top-score for India with a 35-ball 73 (9x4, 2x6).

Also Read | Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chasing 195 to win, Deandra Dottin (52) and Qiana Joseph (49) kept WI in the hunt before being restricted to 146 for 7 in 20 overs.

For India, Titas Sadhu (3/37) snapped three wickets, while Deepti Sharma (2/21) and Radha Yadav (2/28) claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India 195/4; 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 73, Smriti Mandhana 54; Karishma Ramharack 2/18) b West Indies 146/7; 20 overs (Deandra Dottin 52, Qiana Joseph 49; Titas Sadhu 3/37) by 49 runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)