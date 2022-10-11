Jamshedpur, Oct 11 (PTI) Twenty-four cadets of the Tata Football Academy have captained the Indian Football team in various age group competitions, a senior official of Tata Steel said

Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services) of Tata Steel and also Chairman, Board of Management TFA, said 148 cadets of the TFA have represented the country.

Also Read | Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Deepti Sharma, India All-Rounder, Jumps to Career-Best Third Spot in Standings for Bowlers.

Addressing the convocation ceremony for the 15th batch of TFA in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Monday evening, Chaudhary said the graduating batch consisted of 23 cadets from 11 states from across the country.

"I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to every member of the 2022 graduation batch, on reaching this all-important milestone. This indeed, is an affirmation of their resilience and this convocation is testimony to their grit, dedication and commitment to the discipline of sport. Sports has always been integral to Tata Steel's philosophy of nation-building”, Chaudhary said.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Benfica, UCL 2022-23 Clash? Here's the Possibility of the Star Footballer Making the Starting XI.

A total of 252 cadets have graduated till date from the TFA out of which 148 cadets have represented the country so far, he said

Moreover, 24 cadets have captained Indian football team in various age group competitions.

In the current Indian Super League (ISL) season, 21 former cadets of TFA are playing for different clubs. Former cadets, Deepak Mandal and Subrata Paul, have been conferred with Arjuna Award.

Adding another feather in its cap, TFA upgraded to four-star accreditation rating by The All India Football Federation (AIFF) in 2019.

The Tata Football Academy (TFA) was established on January 17, 1987, by Russi Mody, the then Chairman & Managing Director of Tata Steel, in Jamshedpur.

The objective of the Academy is to select, nurture and prepare budding footballers from across the country in the most scientific way.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)