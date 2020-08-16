Southampton [UK], Aug 16 (ANI): Rain washed out most of the action on Day 4 of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

The play had resumed on time on Day 4, but after one hour of action, rain intervened and there was no play possible after that. Now, the match is clearly heading for a draw as only one day action remains in the Test.

Resuming day four at 223/9, Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah added 13 more runs to the total taking Pakistan's first innings total to 236.

Stuart Broad picked up the final wicket of Mohammad Rizwan (72) and he finished as the pick of England bowlers after scalping four wickets.

As soon as England came out to bat, the side lost the wicket of Rory Burns (0) in the very first over as Shaheen Shah Afridi had him caught at the second slip.

With the hosts' score at 7/1 with Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley at the crease, rain played spoilsport and the match had to be stopped, forcing early lunch on day four.

After that, no play was possible and early stumps were called on day four. The rain had washed out the entire play on day three of the Test as well.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan was at 223/9 before the bad light enforced early stumps on day two.

The start of play on day two was also delayed due to the wet outfield. Resuming from 126/5, Pakistan had lost overnight batsman Babar Azam early as he was caught behind the stumps by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad.

He played a knock of 47 runs. Yasir Shah then joined Mohammad Rizwan in the middle. The duo stitched a brief stand of 13-run before the former departed to the pavilion. Shah (5) was also caught by Buttler off James Anderson.

Shaheen Shah Afridi failed to put any run on a scoreboard and was run out by Dom Sibley. Mohammad Abbad and Rizwan guided the side to the 200-run mark.

The duo added 39-run for the eighth wicket partnership. Abbas (2) was caught in front of the wickets by Broad and was sent back to the pavilion.

The visitors are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first game by three wickets at Old Trafford. (ANI)

