New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul provided a solid start to the hosts as they finished at 94/1 in the first session of the second and final Test of the two-match series against the West Indies side being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Friday.

At the stroke of Lunch on Day 1, India are 94/1 in 28 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and Sai Sudarshan (16*) unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier, Team India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bat first in the second and final Test against the West Indies.

The hosts currently lead the two-match series 1-0. In the second game of the series, the Shubman Gill-led side retained the same team that played in the first Test at Ahmedabad, whereas the Caribbean side has made two changes to their squad. The visitors brought in Tevim Imlach and Anderson Phillip in the line-up in place of Brandon King and Johann Layne, respectively.

Batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out in the middle for the Shubman Gill-led side to open the innings. Both teams played cautiously at the start and later began attacking the opponent's bowlers. The first runs for Team India came on the penultimate ball of the second over as Rahul took a double on the bowling of Phillips.

Jaiswal scored his first runs of the match in the third over as he took a single on the bowling of Jayden Seales. The Indian Cricket Team slammed the first boundary of their innings in the fourth over by Rahul on Phillip's bowling. Jaiswal smashed his first four of the innings in Seales's over.

In the ninth over, KL Rahul hit two consecutive fours on the bowling of Jayden Seales. These two boundaries took Rahul's score to 19 (31) and the team's total to 25/0. In the 16th over of the innings, the hosts scored 10 runs, which helped them to touch the 50-run mark.

At the score of 58, Team India lost the first wicket as the vice-captain of the West Indies team, Jomel Warrican, sent Rahul (38 runs off 54 balls) back to the pavillion through a stumping.

Following the right-hand opener's dismissal, Sai Sudarshan came out in the middle, where he joined left-hand batter Jaiswal. Sudarshan opened his account on the first ball he faced. The southpaw

The only wicket in the first session was taken by Warrican, who bowled six overs in his spell and conceded just 21 runs, where he bowled one maiden over as well.

Brief Scores: India 94/1 in 28 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 40*, KL Rahul 38; Jomel Warrican 1/21) vs West Indies. (ANI)

