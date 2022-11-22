Wijk aan Zee (The Netherlands), Nov 22 (PTI) Three young Indian Grandmasters will be battling it out against the best chess players including world No.1 Magnus Carlsen and No.2 Ding Liren in the Tata Steel Masters tournament here in January, 2023.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D Points Table Updated Live: Check Qualification Status, Team Standings With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

The impressive trio of 19-year old Arjun Erigaisi, 17-year old R Praggnanandhaa and 16-year old D Gukesh will be part of the strong 14-player field for the tournament to be held from January 13 to 29 which was announced on Tuesday.

Also Read | I-League 2022-23: Goalkeepers Shine As Gokulam Kerala Hold Real Kashmir to Goalless Draw.

All the three Indians have been in good form through the years and have registered awins over Carlsen in different events.

Erigaisi, who won the Challengers section at the Tata Steel tournament earlier this year, gained an entry into the Masters category with his superb performance.

Anish Giri and Jorden van Foreest will be the host nation's representatives.

The line-up: Magnus Carlsen, Ding Liren, Fabiano Caruana (USA), Anish Giri, Wesley So (USA), Richard Rapport (Romania), Levon Aronian (USA), Jan-Krzystzof Duda (Poland), D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa (all India), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Vincent Keymer (Germany), Jorden van Foreest, .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)