Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs)
Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32
Usman Khawaja batting 150
Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3
Steven Smith b Jadeja 38
Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17
Cameron Green batting 95
Extras: (B-9, LB-1, NB-1, W-1) 12
Total (For 4 wickets, 119 overs) 347
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 22-3-84-2, Umesh Yadav 21-2-95-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 31-8-71-1, Ravindra Jadeja 24-3-61-1, Axar Patel 20-6-24-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI AM
