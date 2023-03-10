The Legends Cricket League is back with the 2023 edition in Qatar with three teams in the fray vying for the title – the Indian Maharajas led by Gautam Gambhir, the Asia Lions led by Shahid Afridi and the World Giants under the leadership of Aaron Finch. The glitzy tournament features some of the greats of the game and provides an opportunity for the fans to see their favourite players of the past in action once again. The first game sees the Indian Maharajas taking on Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. LLC 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Legends League Cricket Masters.

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa will likely open the innings for India Maharajas with the duo knowing each other’s game during the time together for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Irfan Pathan is likely to be deployed a bit up the order in a big hitting role. Mohammad Kaif and Suresh Raina in the middle order is an interesting option while the bowling unit will be led by the legendary Harbhajan Singh.

The Asian Lions comprises Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricketers and the audience will be delighted to see two of the greats in the form of Shoaib Akhtar and Shahid Afridi back in action. Tilkaratne Dilshan, who enthralled everyone with his famous ‘Dil Scoop’ during his playing days will be a key man in the Powerplays. Abdur Razzak could be given an opportunity considering the Doha track has something for the spinners. Gautam Gambhir, Shahid Afridi and Aaron Finch to Captain Teams in Legends League Cricket 2023.

When Is India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 match will be played at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha on March 10, 2023 (Friday). The game has a start time of 08:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket Masters 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions Legends League Cricket 2023 match on TV.

How To Watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2023 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2023 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar and also the FanCode app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee. It will be a keenly contested match with toss playing a key role in this game. Expect the Asia Lions to come out on top with the side having better bowlers in their ranks.

