Manchester, Jul 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on Day One of the fourth Test between India and England here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 36

KL Rahul batting 40

Extras: 2 (lb-1, w-1)

Total: 78/0 in 26 overs

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-2-24-0, Jofra Archer 8-1-15-0, Brydon Carse 5-0-24-0, Ben Stokes 5-1-14-0. PTI

