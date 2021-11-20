Melbourne, Nov 20 (AP) Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne, has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Hassan Ali Bowl the Fastest Ball In Cricket History During BAN vs PAK 1st T20I 2021?.

Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament's official launch: "Everyone on site - the fans, the staff and the players - will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year's Australian Open.

"There has been a lot of speculation around Novak's position. He has noted and said publicly that it is a private matter. We would love to see Novak here he knows he has to be vaccinated in order to play."

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata.

Djokovic is chasing his 21st grand slam title but appears adamant that he will not bow to Melbourne's demands.

Speaking this week at the season-ending ATP Tour finals in Turin, Djokovic insisted: "You should have the freedom to choose, to decide what you want to do. In this particular case, what you want to put in your body."

Djokovic sparked anger last year when he wrote a letter during the build-up to the tournament suggesting the strict 14-day quarantine rules for top players should be relaxed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)