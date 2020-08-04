Zurich, Aug 4 (AP) A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card.

The International Football Association Board, the game's lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Title Sponsor VIVO To Make an Exit Owing to Hostility Towards Chinese Brands? Claims Report.

A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.

The new rule falls under "using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures."

Also Read | England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for ENG vs PAK 1st Test Match 2020.

IFAB said in a statement: "As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgment about the true nature of the offense.

"If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the 'cough' took place with a large distance between the players.

"However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action." AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)