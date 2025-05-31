Munich, May 31 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain is going for its first Champions League title when it takes on Inter Milan in the final on Saturday.

Inter is going for its fourth European crown and first since winning the 2010 trophy. The Italian club also won back-to-back titles in 1964 and '65 when the competition was still known as the European Cup.

The former European Cup knockout tournament was rebranded the Champions League in 1992 after a group stage had been introduced to accommodate more teams the season before. Marseille won the first title of the Champions League era in 1993 and is still the only European champion from France.

PSG is bidding to become the second. If Inter wins in Munich on Saturday, the Italian team would move level with Ajax with four European Cup titles, behind only Barcelona with five, Bayern Munich and Liverpool with six, AC Milan with seven, and Real Madrid with the record, 15.

Here's a list of the champions:

1955-56 Real Madrid (Spain)

1956-57 Real Madrid (Spain)

1957-58 Real Madrid (Spain)

1958-59 Real Madrid (Spain)

1959-60 Real Madrid (Spain)

1960-61 Benfica (Portugal)

1961-62 Benfica (Portugal)

1962-63 AC Milan (Italy)

1963-64 Inter Milan (Italy)

1964-65 Inter Milan (Italy)

1965-66 Real Madrid (Spain)

1966-67 Celtic (Scotland)

1967-68 Manchester United (England)

1968-69 AC Milan (Italy)

1969-70 Feyenoord (Netherlands)

1970-71 Ajax (Netherlands)

1971-72 Ajax (Netherlands)

1972-73 Ajax (Netherlands)

1973-74 Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1974-75 Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1975-76 Bayern Munich (West Germany)

1976-77 Liverpool (England)

1977-78 Liverpool (England)

1978-79 Nottingham Forest (England)

1979-80 Nottingham Forest (England)

1980-81 Liverpool (England)

1981-82 Aston Villa (England)

1982-83 Hamburger SV (West Germany)

1983-84 Liverpool (England)

1984-85 Juventus (Italy)

1985-86 Steaua Bucharest (Romania)

1986-87 Porto (Portugal)

1987-88 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

1988-89 AC Milan (Italy)

1989-90 AC Milan (Italy)

1990-91 Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)

1991-92 Barcelona (Spain)

1992-93 Marseille (France)

1993-94 AC Milan (Italy)

1994-95 Ajax (Netherlands)

1995-96 Juventus (Italy)

1996-97 Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

1997-98 Real Madrid (Spain)

1998-99 Manchester United (England)

1999-2000 Real Madrid (Spain)

2000-01 Bayern Munich (Germany)

2001-02 Real Madrid (Spain)

2002-03 AC Milan (Italy)

2003-04 Porto (Portugal)

2004-05 Liverpool (England)

2005-06 Barcelona (Spain)

2006-07 AC Milan (Italy)

2007-08 Manchester United (England)

2008-09 Barcelona (Spain)

2009-10 Inter Milan (Italy)

2010-11 Barcelona (Spain)

2011-12 Chelsea (England)

2012-13 Bayern Munich (Germany)

2013-14 Real Madrid (Spain)

2014-15 Barcelona (Spain)

2015-16 Real Madrid (Spain)

2016-17 Real Madrid (Spain)

2017-18 Real Madrid (Spain)

2018-19 Liverpool (England)

2019-20 Bayern Munich (Germany)

2020-21 Chelsea (England)

2021-22 Real Madrid (Spain)

2022-23 Manchester City (England)

2023-24 Real Madrid (Spain). (AP)

