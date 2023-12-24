Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 24 (ANI): Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all set to enthral the fans as the second edition of India's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league will kickstart at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack later on Sunday.

As Ultimate Kho Kho once again gears up to bring edge-of-the-seat action for the fans, here is a complete guide.

-Dates: December 24, 2023 to January 13, 2024

-Matches per day: There will be two matches played each day with live coverage starting at 7:00 PM IST

-Format at a Glance:

1. Match: Each match will be played with two innings.

2. Batch: A group of three defenders who enter the field is called a batch. There will be four batches comprising 12 players in a defending team.

3. Innings: Each match will consist of two innings where both the teams will attack and defend twice with a three-minute break between two innings.

4. Turn: Each innings will consist of two turns where a team will attack and defend once with two minutes of break between each turn

5. Starting line-up: There will be 12 players, including Wazir, in the starting line-up with three additional players as part of the injury substitute.

6. Rest time: There will be a 30-second break after each batch is out i.e. all three defenders. This break will allow teams to make strategies and a new batch will enter. In a situation when all three defenders of a new batch fail to enter the playfield before the 30-second break is over, the referee has the discretion to declare them out.

7. Batch playing format: If the attacking team fails to touch out all 12 defenders of 4 batches in the first innings then the batch/batches whose all 3 defenders remain not out will continue in the second innings during their defence in the same order. The sequence of the rest of the batches may change. However, if an attacking team successfully touch out all 12 defenders of 4 batches in the first Innings then the defending team may change the sequence of order of batches in the second innings.

-Points System:

1. 2 points: The attacking team will earn 2 points for every successful out. This is a change compared to last year in the point system.

2. Dream Run bonus point: If one batch defends for more than 3 minutes, they will be given 1 additional point and then for each 30-second time period, they will keep getting 1 point until the entire batch gets out or the turn gets over. However, the additional 1 bonus point in attack has been removed in Season 2.

3. Match point: The winning team will get 3 points while both teams will earn two points each in case of a tie. If the winning margin is 3 points or less, then the losing team will also get 1 point.

For the knockout matches, if the points are equal, one more innings (one turn for each side as attack and defence) will be played. If again the points are equal, an additional Inning will be played on a minimum chase basis.

4. Points table: The criteria for deciding league standings with multiple teams on the same points will be as per the following options: i) More number of wins, ii) The difference between total points gain and loss, iii) Head-to-head, iv) Minimum chase.

-Key Terms:

1. Wazir: A player taking part in the match as Wazir can move in any direction freely, unlike any other attackers, but only in his attacking half. Points will be awarded the same as a normal player if he captures any player. During the defence turn, only 2 Wazirs can play the game but during their attack, only one Wazir can play the game except in Powerplay.

2. Powerplay: The powerplay will allow teams in the attack to play with two Wazir on the field at the same time. However, two wazirs can be activated for one batch only. Once all three players of that batch are out, powerplay will be over. Each team will have only one power play in one inning.

3. Review: Teams will have one review per inning i.e. two reviews for the entire match.

-Team Squads and Details:

1. Odisha JuggernautsOwned by: Odisha Sports Development and Promotion Company (OSDPC)

Squad: Dipesh More (captain), Dilip Khandvi, Gowtham MK, Vishal, Omkar Sonawane, Rohan Shingade, Akshay Masal, Mahesha P, Manoj Patil, Avinash Desai, Manoj Kumar, Visag S, Debendra Nath, Nikhil Kumar, Vishal Oram, Sanjay Kumar V, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, Nikhil B, MD Mirajul, Sushant Kaldhone, Sobhag V Sriganda, Niranjan Samal, Savir Ahmad, Suresh Kumar and Siddheswar Tudu.

2. Mumbai Khiladis

Owned by: Punit Balan Group

Squad: Aniket Pote (captain), Gajanan Shengal, Sreejesh S, Mahesh Shinde, Subhasis Santra, Hrushikesh Murchavade, Rokeson Singh, P Siva Reddy, Govind Yadav, Avik Singha, Milind Kurpe, Sunil Patra, Sudheer Kumar, MD Aiman Pasha, Sagar Potdar, Rohan Kore, Komal, Pawar Sachin, Dhiraj Bhave, Debasis, Shiva, Ajay Kashyap, Pritam Chougule, Sibin M, Abhishek Pathrode and Parmar Rahul.

3. Telugu YoddhasOwned by: GMR Sports

Squad: Pratik Waikar (captain), Arun Gunki, Avdhut Patil, Adhithya Ganpule, Rahul Mandal, Nikhil Waghe, Milind Chavrekar, Akash Togare, Kiran Vasave, Dhruv, Prasad Radye, Rudra Thopate, Prem Randive, Vaibhav Nippane, Sourabh Adavkar, Vijaybhai Vegad, Anukul Sarkar, M Phani Kumar, Mahamad Ujer Harun Momin, Matlum, Lipun Mukhi, Arjun Bishukarma, Prasad Patil, Bojjam Ranjith and Rajat Malik.

4. Gujarat Giants

Squad: Akshay Bhangare (captain), Abhinandan Patil, Suyash Gargate, Nilesh Jadhav, P Narasayya, Faizankha Pathan, Rajvardhan Patil, V Subramani, Deepak Madhav, Shubham Thorat, Gavara Venkatesh, Sanket Kadam, Kondhalkar Rupesh, Bharat Kumar, Pabani Sabar, Vinayak Pokarde, Ram Mohan, V Kabilan, Arnav Patankar, Alfaj H Nadaf, Vasave Ravi, Abhijit Patil, Saleem Khan, Vijesh Kumar and Harish Mohmmad.

5. Chennai Quick Guns Owned by: KLO Sports

Squad: Amit Patil (captain), Madan, Ramji Kashyap, Laxman Gawas, Adarsh Mohite, Sachin Bhargo, Zora Suraj, Suraj Lande, Aditya Kudale, Durvesh Salunke, Chandu Chavre, Akash Kadam, Narendra Katkate, Mustafa Bagwan, Arjun Singh, Vijay Shinde, Ashish Patel, M Mugilan, Akash Balyan, Sumon Barman, Pavan Kumar and Giri S.

6. Rajasthan WarriorsOwned by: Capri Global Group

Squad: Majahar Jamadar (captain), Akshay Ganpule, Dilrajsing Sengar, Vijay Hajare, Jaggannath Das, Rushab Wagh, Nilesh Patil, Prajwal K H, Brahmane Vivek, Ranjan Shetty, Rejeti Surinaidu, Sourabh Gadge, Nandan D, Ganesh Borkar, Bika Chetan, Buchannagari Raju, Dhanraj P, Jagannath Murmu, Aditya Shelke, Mukesh Prajapat, Vaibhav More and Aditya KN. (ANI)

